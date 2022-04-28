Making New Orleans-style Jambalaya with Chef John Howie

We are so excited to have John Howie back in studio for another delicious cooking segment. Known for his renowned eastside restaurants, Seastar, SPORT, and John Howie Steak, Chef Howie is back to share his recipe for New Orleans-style Chicken Jambalaya, from Beardslee Public House and Brewery.
Chef John Howie’s – New Orleans Style Chicken Jambalaya
INGREDIENTS:
YIELD: SERVES 4
- Butter - unsalted, 8 Tbsp.
- Cajun Seasoning – recipe follows, 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp.
- Chicken Breast – cut into 1” pcs, 2 cups
- Jambalaya Sauce – recipe follows, 4 cups
- Basic Cajun Rice – recipe follows, 3 cups
- Green Onion - diagonal sliced 1/8", 4 tsp.
DIRECTIONS:
- Press the seasoning into the chicken.
- Melt butter in sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the when it begins to brown add the chicken and sear, turn the chicken over. Note: cooking at too high a heat will burn butter, you want to brown the butter but do not burn it.
- Immediately after turning the chicken over add the jambalaya sauce, and increase heat to high.
- Heat sauce and toss occasionally to keep from scorching and breaking, when the sauce is simmering.
- Add the rice and toss to combine, heat for 1-2 minutes, until heated through.
- Mound evenly into heated pasta bowls and top with green onion, and serve.
Jambalaya Sauce
INGREDIENTS:
YIELD: 1 QUART
- Bacon Fat, 2 Tbsp.
- Andouille Sausage – sliced lengthwise, sliced 3/8”, ½ cup
- Ham, Tasso, Cajun - diced 3/4”, ½ cup
- Celery - diced 1/2”, 1/3 cup
- Onions, Yellow - peeled and diced 1/2”, 2/3 cup
- Red Bell Peppers - cored and diced 1/2”, 1/3 cup
- Green Bell Peppers - cored and diced 1/2”, 1/3 cup
- Cajun Seasoning - see recipe, 2 Tbsp.
- Garlic - fresh, minced, 1 ½ tsp.
- Tomatoes Diced in Juice - drained, 3/4 cups
- Tomato Sauce, 2/3 cup
- Tomato Paste, 2 tsp.
- Bay Leaves - whole, 2 each
- Chicken Stock – homemade or store-bought, 2/3 cups
- Salt - kosher, ¼ tsp.
- Green Onions - sliced 1/8”, 1 Tbsp. + 2 tsp.
DIRECTIONS:
- Melt bacon fat in a heavy-gauge saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the sausage and ham and sauté until semi crisp, approximately 6-8 minutes.
- Add ½ of the onions, celery, and bell peppers and sauté until tender.
- Reduce heat to medium, add the seasoning, and garlic, and cook for 3 minutes.
- Add the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, and the bay leaves, and let cook for an additional 10-15 minutes.
- Add the green onions and chicken stock. Simmer for approximately 45 minutes until the sauce cooks down and develops body. Add the remaining onions, bell peppers, and celery. Cook for an additional 3 minutes.
- Remove from the heat, transfer into a plastic tub and cool in an ice bath. Store refrigerated overnight.
Cajun Seasoning
INGREDIENTS:
YIELD: 4 TBSP. + 1 TSP.
- Salt - kosher, 2 tsp.
- Garlic - powder, 2 tsp.
- Pepper, Black - coarse ground, 2 tsp.
- Pepper, Cayenne - ground, 1 tsp.
- Thyme - whole, dry 1 tsp.
- Oregano - whole, dry 1 tsp.
- Paprika - ground, 2 tsp.
- Onion - powder, 2 tsp.
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine and all ingredients together, mix well.
- Store at room temperature until needed.
Basic Cajun Rice
INGREDIENTS:
YIELD: 3 CUPS
- Rice - long grain white, 1 ¼ cup
- Clarified Butter, 1 Tbsp.
- Onion - white, diced 1/4", 1 Tbsp.
- Celery - diced 1/4", 1 Tbsp.
- Green Pepper - diced 1/4", 1 Tbsp.
- Red Pepper - diced 1/4", 1 Tbsp.
- Yellow Pepper - diced 1/4", 1 Tbsp.
- Cajun Seasoning - see recipe, ½ tsp.
- Chicken Stock – homemade or store-bought, 1 ½ cups
DIRECTIONS:
- Place chicken stock into a sauce pot on med. high heat. Heat the stock to 150°.
- In a large sauté pan on medium heat place the clarified butter, onion, celery, and bell peppers. Sauté until the vegetables are just tender.
- Add the rice and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the Cajun Seasoning.
- Place rice mixture into a 4” baking pan. Add the 150° chicken broth to the rice.
- Cover and bake at 375° for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let sit covered for 5 minutes, remove cover, and fluff rice.
- Cool and hold refrigerated until needed.
