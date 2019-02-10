SEATTLE — Hearing loss can lead to social isolation, dementia, and depression. Today's statistics show that for individuals over the age of seventy-five, their chances of experiencing hearing loss is about fifty percent, and yet many of them will choose not to use hearing aids because of the cost, stigma, or technical difficulties.

Dr. Dagmar Borcic of Hearing Care Solutions is here with some good news, hearing-assistance technology has improved quite a lot since our Grandparents' day. The sound quality is now vastly improved, they are smaller and more innovative, and can adjust for a quiet room vs. a loud room. They even have models where you can hook up directly to the TV, or to a microphone that your loved one is wearing.

Regardless of age, if you are concerned about hearing loss, you should talk to your primary care doctor. They can refer you to a specialist, or you can call Hearing Care Solutions at 1-866-344-7756.

