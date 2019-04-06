SEATTLE — If you've been in the area for any length of time, you can probably recognize the changes occurring not only in downtown Seattle, but across Western Washington. Unfortunately, the gentrification of neighborhoods is stifling cultural communities and history now more than ever.

On the Brink, a new documentary produced by Jeffrey Shulman, is looking to examine those changes and the effect they have on members of these communities, especially in Seattle's Central District. Shulman is joined by architect Donald King to discuss the film and what they hope for Seattle's future.

You can attend the premiere of On the Brink on June 9th at 4:00 PM, held at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, 104 17th Avenue South, Seattle. Tickets are available online, and you can also watch the trailer before you go.

