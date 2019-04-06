SEATTLE — If you've been in our area for any length of time, you can probably recognize the changes occurring not only in downtown Seattle but across Western Washington. Many feel that gentrification of neighborhoods is stifling cultural communities and their history.

On the Brink, a new documentary produced by University of Washington’s Foster School of Business professor Jeffrey Shulman, examines those changes and the effect Gentrification has on members of these communities, especially in Seattle's Central District.

Shulman is joined by Central District resident architect Donald King to discuss the film and what they hope for Seattle's future.

EVENT INFO: You can attend the premiere of On the Brink on June 9th at 4:00 PM, held at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, 104 17th Avenue South, Seattle. Tickets are available online.

There will also be another screening of On the Brink at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, June 25th at the Northwest African American Museum.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.