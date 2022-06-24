New cookbook 'Please Wait To Be Tasted' from Lil Deb’s Oasis restaurant in Hudson, New York

The first cookbook from Lil' Deb's Oasis, James Beard Award-nominated hotspot in Hudson, New York. is more than just a recipe collection. It's a big-hearted, sensual celebration of food, love, and community.
Endives with mint, shrimp powder, and orange blossom vinaigrette
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients:
Shrimp Powder:
1/2 cup dried shrimp
2 cups hot water
Vinaigrette:
3 garlic cloves, peeled
1 tsp kosher salt
Zest and juice of 1 orange
1 tsp red pepper flakes
Juice of 2 limes
1 Tbsp fish sauce
1 tsp orange blossom water
1/2 tsp vanilla paste or seeds from 1 vanilla bean pod
3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salad:
4 heads endive
1/4 cup mint leaves
Instructions:
TO MAKE THE SHRIMP POWDER: In a medium bowl, soak the dried shrimp in hot water for 20 minutes. Strain and pat dry between paper towels. Transfer to a food processor and pulse until a rough powder takes form. Use right away to make this salad or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
TO MAKE THE VINAIGRETTE: In a mortar and pestle, pound the garlic and salt into a smooth paste. Add the orange zest and red pepper flakes and pound a few times to incorporate. Whisk in the orange juice and lime juice, the fish sauce, orange blossom water, and vanilla paste. Gradually add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, whisking until emulsified. Stir vigorously before serving.
TO MAKE THE SALAD: Arrange a few endive sections in a circular pattern on a serving platter. Drizzle with some of the vinaigrette and sprinkle with a bit of mint. Repeat this process, building each layer in tighter and tighter circles, and add a generous sprinkling of shrimp powder to finish. Eat now (with your fingers), regret nothing.
About the Chef:
Hannah Black was born and raised in Alabama and attended the Rhode Island School of Design, where she studied painting and developed a passion for cooking elaborate meals for her community. She has previously worked at Mission Chinese Food in New York City and Hartwood in Tulum, Mexico, before laying down roots in the Hudson Valley.