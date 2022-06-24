New cookbook 'Please Wait To Be Tasted' from Lil Deb’s Oasis restaurant in Hudson, New York

Author Hannah Black shares a recipe for Endives with Mint, Shrimp Powder, and Orange Blossom Vinaigrette #newdaynw

The first cookbook from Lil' Deb's Oasis, James Beard Award-nominated hotspot in Hudson, New York. is more than just a recipe collection. It's a big-hearted, sensual celebration of food, love, and community.

Endives with mint, shrimp powder, and orange blossom vinaigrette

Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients:

Shrimp Powder:

1/2 cup dried shrimp

2 cups hot water

Vinaigrette:

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tsp kosher salt

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Juice of 2 limes

1 Tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp orange blossom water

1/2 tsp vanilla paste or seeds from 1 vanilla bean pod

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salad:

4 heads endive

1/4 cup mint leaves

Instructions:

TO MAKE THE SHRIMP POWDER: In a medium bowl, soak the dried shrimp in hot water for 20 minutes. Strain and pat dry between paper towels. Transfer to a food processor and pulse until a rough powder takes form. Use right away to make this salad or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

TO MAKE THE VINAIGRETTE: In a mortar and pestle, pound the garlic and salt into a smooth paste. Add the orange zest and red pepper flakes and pound a few times to incorporate. Whisk in the orange juice and lime juice, the fish sauce, orange blossom water, and vanilla paste. Gradually add the olive oil in a slow, steady stream, whisking until emulsified. Stir vigorously before serving.

TO MAKE THE SALAD: Arrange a few endive sections in a circular pattern on a serving platter. Drizzle with some of the vinaigrette and sprinkle with a bit of mint. Repeat this process, building each layer in tighter and tighter circles, and add a generous sprinkling of shrimp powder to finish. Eat now (with your fingers), regret nothing.

About the Chef: