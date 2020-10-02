SEATTLE — Bob Wodnik, the author of Back on Track, and Joni Earl, former CEO of Sound Transit, recount the obstacles that the light rail faced in the early days of its conception and what lessons we can learn from the ordeal.

ABOUT THE BOOK: "With light rail estimates well beyond the voter-approved total, a fledgling Sound Transit faced angry opposition and teetered near collapse—until a new executive director rallied team members, secured a crucial federal grant, publicly confronted critics, and revised the budget. Her team navigated lawsuits and complex demands to deliver the promised system, and today the public transportation agency’s trains and buses serve nearly 50 million passengers each year." - WSU Press.

Back on Track

Bob Wodnik

