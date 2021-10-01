Would you audition to be on Netflix's 'Love Is Blind?' — Hot Topics

Plus, we try Grey Poupon wine, discuss William Shatner going to space, and more! #newdaynw

It's time for another round of Hot Topics! Joining Amity this time is Evening co-host Kim Holcomb, KING 5 meteorologist Adam Claibon, and New Day producer Rebecca Perry!

Today's Hot Topics

1. The Northern Lights could be seen in western Washington recently — Lots of viewers sent us their pictures! Adam tells us why it happens and the best times to see it.

2. William Shatner went to space! — The actor who portrayed Captain Kirk on the original Star Trek launched into space for an 11-minute flight. This makes Shatner the oldest person ever in space.

3. Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband have side-by-side toilets — Meghan Trainor recently posted a video of her much-discussed double toilet setup. She previously said on a podcast that she and her husband like to spend quality time together on their toilets. Is there such a thing as too much intimacy?

4. Female On Skates — Kim Holcomb recently started an Instagram page to shed a little light/humor on the mean/weird/rude feedback people send women who work on-air.

5. Grey Poupon released a wine made with mustard seeds — It sold out fast but we snagged a bottle to try!

6. Casting directors are looking for people to audition to be a part of the new season of Netflix's "Love is Blind" — The show features singles "dating" and getting engaged without ever actually seeing each other in person. Is this actually a good way to get to know someone? Would you have ever gone on a dating show while single?