SEATTLE — Aug. 28th is National Bow Tie Day, a day traditionally dominated by men's fashion. Seattle's Andie and Erin are flipping that gender stereotype on its head with their gorgeous collection of neckties for women.

andieanderin got its name from combining the names of two strong female characters from the movies: Molly Ringwald's character, Erin, in Pretty in Pink and Julia Roberts' Erin Brockovich. Two friends Cara and Lisa came together to create "neckties that celebrate women." Each tie is custom-designed to reflect the style and genius of an influential woman from history and comes with an illustrated storyboard that tells each women's story. They've got models that pay homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Michelle Obama, Mother Teresa, Oprah Winfrey and more. They hope each tie is a little bit educational, inspirational, and a lot of fun.

andieanderin co-founder Cara Inghman joins us to demonstrate a variety of women's neckties and the various ways to rock them in your everyday.

RELATED: Neckties for women are the ultimate statement piece

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.