Nature receives 1-star reviews in hilarious book

Amber Shares discusses how she turned negative reviews from the internet of America's national parks into a book. #newdaynw

We've all seen negative reviews for restaurants and movies on sites like Yelp and Rotten Tomatoes, but what about for national parks?

“Barren wasteland of Tundra.” (Denali National Park and Preserve)

These are real 1-star reviews curated by illustrator, graphic designer, and author, Amber Share on her Instagram account and in her book, "Subpar Parks: America's Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors," which hilariously pairs Share’s artistic renderings of National Parks with comments from their not so happy campers.

