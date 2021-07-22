It's almost National Tequila Day! Celebrate with these recipes

Milagro Tequila national brand ambassador Luis Lopez brings 11 years of experience and electric energy to his role as Milagro’s brand ambassador. From having worked across several roles within the hospitality industry from the back of the house and behind the bar — including dishwasher, bar-back, bartender — Luis discovered his passion for the nightlife and spirits industry early on in his career. While his love affair with the industry began at the iconic Piano Bar in Hollywood, he’s also worked at several notable bars in and around Los Angeles over the course of his career, including Harvard & Stone, La Descarga, Black Market Liquor Bar, White Horse Lounge, and No Vacancy. Luis quickly began making a name for himself amongst bar-goers and realized he wanted to continue investing to create a well-earned reputation within the local bar scene. Prior to his current role, Luis served as a West Coast OPS for William Grant & Sons. Most recently, he worked as an independent bar consultant, assisting local businesses in reaching their maximum potential. Born and raised in Los Angeles with Guatemalan roots, Luis’ life experiences have allowed him to develop a unique perspective on Latin culture. He prides himself on his knowledge of the region’s food and cocktails, and his list of accolades includes having won “Best Margarita” at a festival in Hollywood, where he competed with over 40 entrants. Luis currently resides in West Hollywood, California. When he’s not mixing cocktails, he can be found working out or riding one of his three motorcycles around town.