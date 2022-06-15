Smooth Operator: Mixing up the perfect martini

The Traditional

In 2019, Civility and Unrest was awarded Best Bar by Bellevue Lifestyle magazine. The momentum was amazing, and then, tragedy struck the entire world. We closed our doors in March 2020 following statewide mandates. We re-opened briefly in 2020, but the COVID requirements were too much. We shut down and feared it was permanent. With some good fortune and a lot of hard work, we did manage to open again in 2021. In May 2022, I won Best Bartender from 425 Magazine, and it seems like our momentum is starting to pick up again.



This year, I have been offered and accepted the position of Beverage Director at an iconic Seattle location. I will remain as a Creative Consultant with Civility and Unrest, and if you are there at the right time, you might even catch me behind the bar once in a while. That being said, I am extremely excited to be growing into my new position, and I cannot wait to see what this next chapter has to offer.