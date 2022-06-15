Smooth Operator: Mixing up the perfect martini

Is the perfect martini shaken, stirred, or dirty? How about yes as the answer to all of those!
National Martini Day is June 19, so New Day is celebrating a bit early.
To help us stir, or shake, a few drinks is Seattle mixologist Joe Dietrich. He joined the show to share two kinds of martinis.
The Traditional
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz Greenall's London Dry Gin
- 1 oz Blanc Vermouth
DIRECTIONS:
Stir ingredients with ice, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an olive.
The Avante Garde
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 oz Opihr Gin
- 1 oz Ginger infused Mancino Sakura Vermouth
- orange bitters
DIRECTIONS:
Throw ingredients between two shaker tins until chilled. Strain into chilled cocktail glass, garnish with a twist of lemon.
ABOUT THE GIN
OPIHR London Dry Gin is a unique style of spiced gin, made using only the finest hand-picked botanicals found along the Spice Route. The gin was inspired by the adventurous spirit of the merchants traveling thousands of miles to trade exotic spices and botanicals from distant lands and took its name from the fabled region.
Greenall’s The Original London Dry Gin is the original quality gin, first distilled in 1761 by England's oldest gin distillers. It is one of the fastest-growing leading gins in the world, available in over 200 countries.
ABOUT JOE
In 2019, Civility and Unrest was awarded Best Bar by Bellevue Lifestyle magazine. The momentum was amazing, and then, tragedy struck the entire world. We closed our doors in March 2020 following statewide mandates. We re-opened briefly in 2020, but the COVID requirements were too much. We shut down and feared it was permanent. With some good fortune and a lot of hard work, we did manage to open again in 2021. In May 2022, I won Best Bartender from 425 Magazine, and it seems like our momentum is starting to pick up again.
This year, I have been offered and accepted the position of Beverage Director at an iconic Seattle location. I will remain as a Creative Consultant with Civility and Unrest, and if you are there at the right time, you might even catch me behind the bar once in a while. That being said, I am extremely excited to be growing into my new position, and I cannot wait to see what this next chapter has to offer.
