Ready to dunk, twirl, and dip? It’s National Cheese Fondue Day and you need to try this recipe from Melting Pot

The cheesy goodness of cheese fondue is perfect for gatherings large and small. Melting Pot shares the recipe for Wisconsin Cheddar fondue. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — April 11 is National Cheese Fondue day and we're celebrating with the folks at The Melting Pot!

Their Jason Hultgren joined the show to share some of their cheesy (and chocolatey!) magic.

Cheese Fondue, Wisconsin Cheddar

Yields: 1 portion

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz (vol) Cheese Base, Sam Adams BeerBlend - Large Batch

1/2 demi spoon Garlic, freshly-chopped

1 1/2 shakes Mustard Powder

2 1/2 oz (w) Kindred Cheddar/Swiss Blend

2 1/2 turns Black Pepper, freshly-ground

2 shakes Worcestershire Sauce

DIRECTIONS:

Add the beer base to the liner, then place the fork inside the liner. Add chopped garlic using a demi spoon, then add mustard powder and stir with fork. Add 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork. Add the next 1/3 of the cheese and mix thoroughly using the fork. Add the remaining 1/3 of cheese and mix thoroughly until all the cheese is melted, using a whipping motion to fluff up the cheese. Add freshly-ground black pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Fold and stir with fork to incorporate all ingredients.