We're frying up cheese curds!

National Cheese Curd Day is Friday, Oct. 15. 🧀 #newdaynw

Friday, Oct. 15 is National Cheese Curd Day! A day celebrated with squeaks all around the country.

The squeak is a trademark of fresh curds, and the curd capital of the world is in Wisconsin, so it makes total sense that our friends in Wisconsin would ship us some curds! New Day producer Suzie joined the show to teach us how to fry them up! Plus, she shares a few other ways to enjoy them.

Fried Cheese Curds

INGREDIENTS

-1 cup all-purpose flour

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-4 eggs

-1 tablespoon whole milk

-2 cups Italian Style Breadcrumbs

-16 ounces cheese curds

-Vegetable oil for frying

-Dips: jam, marinara, ranch (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Combine flour and salt in a shallow bowl. Stir until the salt is incorporated evenly. Break eggs into a second shallow bowl with 1 tablespoon of milk. Beat the eggs. Place breadcrumbs into the third bowl.

2. Coat the curds first with flour, then the egg, and finally the bread crumbs. It is very important to coat the cheese curds evenly and thoroughly. Place coated curds on a wire rack resting in a rimmed baking sheet. Freeze the cheese curds for 30 to 60 minutes.

3. Set up another wire rack on a baking sheet or line a plate with paper towels. Pour enough oil into a large skillet or a pot to reach about 2 inches of oil. Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Use a thermometer to make sure the temperature is 375 degrees.

4. Frying a few curds at a time, carefully drop a few in. Do not crowd the skillet. Fry for about 1 minute, turning them once. Cook until they are golden brown. Remove with a slotted spoon. Enjoy immediately.