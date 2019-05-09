SEATTLE — It's not every day that a person gets singled out by their idol to perform with them on stage in front of a sold-out crowd. That's exactly what happened to 14-year-old Jack West. 2 years ago, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder invited him up to share a song at a music festival in front of a 30,000 person crowd in Nashville.

He's just released his debut album For the Record - a collaboration with renowned Seattle producer Barrett Jones (Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Jawbox) at his famed Laundry Room Studio.

Event Info: Jack West Record Release In-Store Performance

Jack West Record Release In-Store Performance, Fri 9/6 at 7 PM at Easy Street Records, 4559 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA. Stay in the know about this event and RSVP on Facebook.

