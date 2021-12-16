What song do you turn to when you're feeling nostalgic?

Musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding, hosts of the podcast Switched on Pop, joined us to talk about music and nostalgia. #newdaynw

Have you ever heard a song on the radio that uses a part of an old favorite? That's called sampling — where the artist uses a riff of an old song to tug at your heartstrings (and because it sounds cool!)

But seriously, isn't it interesting how music is the key to so many memories?

Musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding, hosts of the podcast Switched on Pop, joined us to talk about music and nostalgia.

ABOUT SWITCHED ON POP:

A podcast about the making and meaning of popular music hosted by musicologist Nate Sloan and songwriter Charlie Harding, produced by Rock Ridge Productions, Vox Media Podcast Network, and New York Magazine. In conversation with leading artists, songwriters and producers, Switched On Pop breaks down pop songs to figure out what makes a hit and what is its place in culture. Listeners will come away finding “a-ha” moments in their favorite music.