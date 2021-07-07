Musang chef Melissa Miranda on the state of the restaurant industry: 'The work is just starting'

SEATTLE — Last month, the Seattle Times broke a story detailing accusations from 15 employees of sexual misconduct and unwanted touching by Seattle chef and owner of JuneBaby, Edouardo Jordan.

Owner of Musang in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood and Bon Appetit video contributor Melissa Miranda has been vocal about her thoughts on social media, urging for change in the industry. She joins New Day NW to share her personal experiences and what non-industry workers can do to be more active consumers.