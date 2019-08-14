SEATTLE — Australia's Dean Lewis is a multi-Platinum recording artist who reached number one on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. He's on a U.S. tour for his latest album A Place We Knew, which debuted in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 and has amassed over 2 Billion global artist streams. The album features his hit single Be Alright and the song he is performing today live in-studio, Waves.

He's made appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Today Show, and made his late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He was also named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist joining alums like Khalid, Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Greta Van Fleet.

His chart-topping single “Be Alright,” a gut-wrenching song about cheated love connected with fans around the globe hitting #1 at Hot AC radio in the US and landing on the Top 10 in 23 countries on iTunes and hitting the Top 5 in 13 markets on Apple Music. "Be Alright" was certified PLATINUM in the US, six times PLATINUM in Australia, has accumulated over 1.2 billion streams and placed #1 on Shazam in the US.

SEE DEAN LEWIS IN CONCERT

At Seattle's The Showbox, Wed Aug 14th at 8 PM.

