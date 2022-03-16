Mudhoney bassist launches new podcast

Guy Maddison is also a nurse at Harborview. His podcast takes us behind the scenes of his experience as a healthcare worker. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Grunge fans know Guy Maddison as the bassist for Mudhoney, but it's his job as a nurse at Harborview that sparked a new creative venture.

His podcast, "Emergency Room: The Covid Diaries," takes us behind the scenes as the COVID-19 pandemic swept through Seattle — as seen by the nurses and doctors who dealt with this unprecedented crisis.

In the six episodes online so far, Maddison speaks with various hospital staff about what it's like on the front lines of the battle.

Maddison came up with the idea of doing a podcast in the early days of the pandemic. He had to isolate himself in the basement of his Seattle home to avoid potentially exposing his wife and daughter. During his time in isolation, Maddison began to journal.

"I thought, 'well what can I do with this journal?' and then I realized that a lot of the people I dealt with on a daily basis (the people who turn up in the podcast) had fantastic stories to tell that I didn't really see on the news. More specifically, I didn't hear anything coming from the people who I see all the time that I think had really valuable stories. As the county hospital, Harborview was right at the epicenter of the pandemic for people local to this area," he explained. "And I just thought, I know what questions to ask them because I work with them, so I thought I'd start interviewing them for the podcast.

Maddison's band Mudhoney contributed music to the podcast, as did other local musicians.

As for the band, Mudhoney is playing its first concerts since the start of the pandemic at the Crocodile March 16 and 17.