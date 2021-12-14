New movies to watch this holiday season

The holiday season is a great time to head to the theater or cozy up on the couch with a big bowl of popcorn for a movie night. But it can be hard to know what to watch!
Thankfully, we talked to Evening's Kim Holcomb to get her insight on which new releases are worth checking out. Plus, she and Amity discuss their favorite Christmas movies!
Featured movies
- "Sing 2" (in theatres)
- "West Side Story" (in theaters)
- "The Tragedy of Macbeth" (streaming and in theaters)
- "The Lost Daughter" (streaming)
- "Elf"
- "Love Actually"
- "Dashing Through the Snow"
