Just add popcorn! Here are the movies you’ll want to see this holiday season

Movie insider Ian de Borja says these six movies will be Oscar contenders, including one of his favorite’s "The Fabelmans." #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The upcoming holidays mean the studios are releasing quite a few new movies!

Some are Oscar contenders while others are just for the holiday crowds.

Movie insider Ian De Borja joined the show to share some of his favorite upcoming movies and festive films now streaming.

Movies to watch this holiday season:

"The Fabelmans" (in theaters Nov. 23) Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film.

"The Whale" (in theaters Dec. 9) Brendan Fraser is getting a lot of awards buzz for Best Actor.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (in theaters Dec. 16) Follow up to James Cameron's "Avatar" from 2009.

"Babylon" (in theaters Dec. 23) Damien Chazelles new film, Oscar buzz for Margot Robie and Diego Calva.

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" (in theaters Dec. 23) Biopic of Whitney Houston, same director as "Bohemian Rhapsody."

"Glass Onion" (Netflix Dec. 23) Rian Johnson's sequel to surprise hit "Knives Out."



New Christmas movies:

"Falling for Christmas" (Now streaming on Netflix) Starring Lindsay Lohan



"A Christmas Story Christmas" (Now streaming on HBO Max) Sequel to "A Christmas Story," starring the original Ralphie



"Spirited" (Now streaming on Apple TV+) Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds musical holiday film.

