Tips for choosing a modestly fashionable wardbrobe

You might have recently been hearing about modest fashion, but what is it?

Modest fashion is about current trends that aren’t super tight or revealing. It’s about dressing comfortably, feeling confident, and showing your sense of style without showing a lot of skin.

To tell us more about it, stylist Darcy Camden and fashion blogger Aani Aslam joined the show!

Tip 1: Have fun! Modest fashion does not have to be boring! Think bright prints, fun patterns, cute details, and great accessories. Try clarev.com.

Tip 2: Embrace drama. Loose fabrics, flowy tops, and wide-leg bottoms are not only fashionable and fun to wear, they are cool on a hot day. Try hm.com.

Tip 3: Layer for style and coverage. Adding different layers to a dress or jumpsuit not only provides arm coverage, it can take a look from work, to date night, to weekend casual. Try evereve.com.

Tip 4: Focus on lightweight fabrics and colors. Even though this seems obvious, it's super important. To avoid feeling too bulky or hot, look for light colors and fabrics like silk, chiffon, linen, and cotton.

Tip 5: Try matching sets. Summer suiting can be easy breezy and chic — and honestly, the most effortless way to look put together.

Tip 6: Look for inspiration online. #ModestFashion is a really popular web topic! If you've never gone down an Instagram rabbit hole on the subject, you'll be pleasantly surprised by all the influencers and experts sharing their tips. Start by following Aani at @lifeofaani on Instagram and TikTok.

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.