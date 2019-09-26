SEATTLE — The Mockingbird Society is on a mission to transform the structure of foster care. The Mockingbird Family Model neworks foster homes together so if kids are placed in a new foster home, they don't have to leave their communities.

Mockingbird Society's Director of Practice Innovation, Fernando Clara, and foster parent, Liz Wisham, sit down to discuss the model, how it has been put into action in Kent, and ways you can support the program.

EVENT INFO: Attend the 2019 Mockingbird Benefit Luncheon, Fri, Oct. 4th, 11:30 AM - 1:15 PM at the Seattle Westin, 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101.

