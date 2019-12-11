SEATTLE — Mo Rocca has always had a general fascination with obituaries, so much so that he created a hit podcast centered around rewriting the obituaries of past celebrities, presidents, and other historical figures.

Mobituaries is a written extension of the podcast, bringing a spotlight to the lives of people who spark his interest but have now deceased.

Alongside Mobituaries, fans may know Mo Rocca for his appearances on CBS Sunday Morning and NPR's "Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!", as well as his shows, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and My Grandmother's Ravioli.

The author joins us to discuss the inspiration behind his book, his appreciation for obituaries, and more.

Mo Rocca will also be co-hosting a Town Hall event with Steve Scher.

EVENT INFO:

Mo Rocca with Steve Sher, Tues Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall Seattle - The Great Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

