Author of "Tuesdays with Morrie" talks new novel

Mitch Albom joined New Day NW to discuss the premise of his new novel, "The Stranger in the Lifeboat."

You may know him as the author of "Tuesdays with Morrie," a book about the meaning of life and accepting death, as well as "Five People You Meet in Heaven," about the afterlife.

Author Mitch Albom has a new novel that many readers consider to be captivating and thought-provoking called, "The Stranger in the Lifeboat." Albom joined New Day NW to talk about the premise of his new novel and why he wrote it.

Premise of The Stranger in the Lifeboat:

An explosion on a billionaire’s yacht during a gathering of some of the world’s most influential and innovative movers and shakers leaves ten disparate souls struggling to survive in a life raft. One of them writes an account of the grueling ordeal to his beloved, and those pages are later found, washed up on an island shore on the opposite side of the Atlantic. It falls to a decidedly secular and cynical police inspector to investigate what actually happened on that raft, where it seems one man, pulled from the angry sea by the others three days after the disaster, claimed to be the Lord.

The beguiling narrative alternates between sea and land, between before and after—and between skepticism and belief—as Albom keeps readers guessing about the verity of the survivor’s testament and the circumstances that brought these souls together. What really happened to cause the explosion? Will the men and women on the boat survive—or are they already en route to heaven or hell? Is the mysterious man really who he claims to be?