SEATTLE — The number of Native American women officially listed as missing is now upwards of 50 in Washington, leading families and communities to wonder what is being done in order to find their loved ones and keep them safe.

Captain Monica Alexander of the Washington State Patrol has compiled and delivered to legislature a lengthy report that details the discrepancies found in the handling of these missing persons cases and what tribal communities are experiencing, including cultural misunderstandings and a lack of accessible resources.

For more information on missing person cases in Washington, visit or contact the Washington State Patrol.

