SEATTLE — Misha Collins is commonly known for his role as Castiel on Supernatural, but now he's diving into a new role as the author of The Adventurous Eaters Club.

The book is co-authored with his wife, Vicki Collins, and sways between story and cookbook, talking about the struggles they experienced while getting their kids to eat healthier.

The actor and author joins us to discuss the inspiration behind the book, upcoming author events, and future projects.

EVENT INFO

Misha and Vicki Collins, Adventurous Eaters Club: Mastering the Art of Family Mealtime, Tue. Nov. 12, 7 PM, Village Books, 1200 11th St, Bellingham, WA 98225

