Tips on how to embrace minimalism from minimalist Christine Platt

Platt's book "The Afrominimalist's Guide to Living with Less" teaches readers how to adopt a minimalist lifestyle through a four-step process. #newdaynw

Do you find yourself wanting to adopt a minimalist lifestyle and aesthetic but don't know where to start? Author Christine Platt can help.

Platt joins New Day NW to talk about her book "The Afrominimalist's Guide to Living with Less."

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Forget the aesthetics of mainstream minimalism and discover a life of authenticity and intention with this practical guide to living with less…your way.

When Christine Platt set out on her journey to live with less, she never intended to become The Afrominimalist. She just wanted to tame the chaos in her closet! But after struggling with the austerity and whiteness of mainstream minimalism, Christine realized why minimalism often seems unattainable for so many: the emphasis on all-white, barren aesthetics distracts from the practice of living with intention. And so, she decided to do things her way by curating a life of less influenced by the African diaspora.

"In The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living With Less," Christine gets right to the heart of how childhood experiences and expectations manifest in adulthood, the delicate dance between needs and wants, and the complicated weight of familial and societal pressures. A far cry from Konmaried closets, capsule wardrobes, and conspicuous consumption, Christine’s brand of “living with less” is more than a decluttering regimen. Inspired by her personal journey, Christine presents a radical revisioning of minimalism, one that celebrates the importance of history and heritage, and gives you permission to make space for what really matters…your way.

Beautifully illustrated with original black-and-white prints and line drawings, "The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living With Less" is a testament to the idea that anyone can be a minimalist and a warm invitation to a life curated with intention, perfect for readers of Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus (The Minimalists), Marie Kondo, Joshua Becker, and Courtney Carver.