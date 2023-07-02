These mini taco salad cups will take your Super Bowl party over the finish line!

Using wonton wrappers and a muffin tin, it’s easy to have a make-your-own taco salad bar. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Whether you watch the Super Bowl for the love of the game or for the commercials, there is one thing we can all agree on — snacks!

All week long, we'll be sharing our favorite snacks and producer Rebecca Perry is up next to share hers — an easy taco salad cup.

Taco Salad Cups

Skip the forks in favor of your fingers with a party-friendly recipe for easy taco salad cups.

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 30 mins | Servings: 12 cups

INGREDIENTS:

12 wonton wrappers

Cooking spray

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/3 cup ground beef or turkey

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 cup finely shredded iceberg or romaine lettuce

1/2 cup homemade or store-bought guacamole

1/2 cup homemade or store-bought salsa

1/4 cup sour cream

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Arrange the wonton wrappers in a 12-cup muffin pan then spray them lightly with cooking spray. Bake the wonton cups for 5 minutes then remove them from the oven and set them aside. Add the vegetable oil to a medium sauté pan set over medium-low heat. Add the ground meat and cook it, breaking it apart with a spatula, until it is browned and cooked through. Add the taco seasoning and stir to combine then remove the pan from the heat. Assemble the taco cups by dividing the ground meat evenly among the wonton cups. Top the ground beef with the shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and a dollop of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream then serve.

NOTES:

I know 1/3 cup ground meat may not seem like enough to fill 12 muffin tin cups, I promise it's the perfect quantity!