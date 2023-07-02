These mini taco salad cups will take your Super Bowl party over the finish line!

SEATTLE — Whether you watch the Super Bowl for the love of the game or for the commercials, there is one thing we can all agree on — snacks!
All week long, we'll be sharing our favorite snacks and producer Rebecca Perry is up next to share hers — an easy taco salad cup.
Taco Salad Cups
Recipe from Just A Taste
Skip the forks in favor of your fingers with a party-friendly recipe for easy taco salad cups.
Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 30 mins | Servings: 12 cups
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 wonton wrappers
- Cooking spray
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup ground beef or turkey
- 2 teaspoons taco seasoning
- 1/2 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
- 1 cup finely shredded iceberg or romaine lettuce
- 1/2 cup homemade or store-bought guacamole
- 1/2 cup homemade or store-bought salsa
- 1/4 cup sour cream
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Arrange the wonton wrappers in a 12-cup muffin pan then spray them lightly with cooking spray.
- Bake the wonton cups for 5 minutes then remove them from the oven and set them aside.
- Add the vegetable oil to a medium sauté pan set over medium-low heat. Add the ground meat and cook it, breaking it apart with a spatula, until it is browned and cooked through. Add the taco seasoning and stir to combine then remove the pan from the heat.
- Assemble the taco cups by dividing the ground meat evenly among the wonton cups. Top the ground beef with the shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and a dollop of guacamole, salsa, and sour cream then serve.
NOTES:
I know 1/3 cup ground meat may not seem like enough to fill 12 muffin tin cups, I promise it's the perfect quantity!
