SEATTLE — Immigration prisons, or border detention centers, have been employed throughout United States history, with one of the most famous of such facilities being Ellis Island. Migrating to Prison is the second book from immigration lawyer and professor César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández. In it, he invites readers to take a thorough look at one of the most controversial topics in American politics today.

García Hernández, who was raised on the Texan-Mexican border in McAllen, presents reminders that immigration detention is not a fresh, new concept, despite it being a hot-button topic within the current administration. While Obama was in office, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency saw a record-high number of individuals detained - 34,476 on average daily in 2016. This number was beat when the Trump administration took over, increasing to 38,106.

To explain more about Migrating to Prison and his concentration on immigration law, César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández joins New Day before his appearance at Seattle Town Hall.

Author Event

César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández will be discussing Migrating to Prison and the topic of immigration at a Town Hall Seattle event, on December 9 at 7:30 PM, at The Forum - 1119 8th Avenue, Seattle.

