Try these 5 trending beauty products

Beauty insider Mickey Williams joined New Day NW to share her favorite latest beauty products. 💅 #newdaynw

Who doesn't love great beauty products?

The abundance of moisturizers, creams, and other beauty items on packed store shelves can be like a dream to browse. At the same time, though, it can be hard to know what to try.

That's why beauty insider, Mickey Williams, joined New Day NW to share her favorites of the latest beauty products.

Keep up with Mickey's latest beauty updates on Instagram and YouTube.

Featured Beauty Products

Olay Vitamin C + Peptide Moisturizer: This cream is brand new, potent, and making headlines as part of the Vitamin C collection from Olay. You can find this on Olay's website for $28.99. It includes dermatologist-recommended ingredients:

Vitamin C: Protects against free radical damage, brightens skin and boosts collagen production.

Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide): Boosts surface cell turnover and has been shown to even skin tone and tackle visible discoloration.

AHA Lactic Acid: Exfoliates and tackles hyperpigmentation to reduce the appearance of dark spots.

Free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes, dermatologist tested.

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant: This is available on Target's website for $5.99. The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48-hour odor protection and fights odor instead of just masking it. Motion and moisture-activated, Secret’s Aluminum-Free deodorant creates a triple threat approach to odor protection, providing odor control and eliminating odor from the source while leaving you feeling amazingly fresh and protected. The collection is dermatologist tested and it’s completely free of aluminum, parabens, talc, and dyes.

The Good Patch: These wearable wellness patches deliver sustained and steady benefits over eight to 12 hours. They come in all sorts of new varieties for a natural way to mend or replenish your daily need. Simply peel and stick. The state-of-the-art patches work steadily and consistently over an eight to 12 hour period. This means a steady, sustained benefit. Just remove when you're done. You can find them at Target for $14 to $16.

Touchland Glow Mist: Available at Sephora for $16, the Glow Mist is the world’s first rejuvenating hand sanitizer mist—and every hand holder’s secret weapon—that features a delicate Rosewater scent that exudes relaxation and calmness with every spritz, and added skincare benefits designed to rejuvenate and improve skin texture. This advanced formula helps rejuvenate, purify, and detoxify your skin while visibly restoring the skin’s youthful glow. Help replenish your skin’s moisture and reduce the signs of aging.

Olive & June Press On Mani: Press-on nails have been a popular trend. These press-ons from Olive & June are available for just $10.

Looks So Real: Developed with engineers and tested on thousands of people to ensure best fit.

Upcycled Materials: Made from 94% post-consumer recycled materials.

Size-Inclusive: The most sizes ever (21 sizes and 42 nails) so you can find your best fit.

Long-Lasting: Lasts 7+ days when applied for long-term wear.

Non-Toxic + Non-Damaging: Non-toxic nail glue and removal is always easy.

Glue Ingredients: Alkyl 2-cyanoacrylate | Polymethyl Methacrylate.