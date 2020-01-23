SEATTLE — In the new book Dyslexic: My Journey, author Michael Balzano shares his inspirational story of how, "He went from hopeless illiterate to top scholar; from not being able to hold a job to presidential advisor."

In this interview, we talk with Michael about his childhood, how he was able to overcome Dyslexia, and what advice he has for people with learning disabilities and their families.

ABOUT THE BOOK: "Mike Balzano was an undiagnosed learning-disabled child of working class immigrants whose antisocial behavior earned him the name “Crazy Mikey”. Failing at everything, he became a garbage collector until incapacitated by a back injury. He then entered an optical apprenticeship that turned his life around. He earned a high school diploma, and ultimately a PhD with distinction from Georgetown University. Dyslexic includes the testimonies of parents who have found various approaches to deal with their child’s learning disability. Balzano’s story illustrates that with the appropriate education or training, young people can capture the American Dream." - michaelpbalzano.com

