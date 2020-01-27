SEATTLE — Recent data released by the CDC reports that suicides are on the rise for young Americans of all races between the ages of 15 and 24.

After his own son died by suicide in 2019, Jason Reid founded ChooseLife.org with a goal of ending teen suicide by 2030.

University of Washington punter Race Porter has faced his own battles with mental health and is now a spokesperson for National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Seattle.

In this interview, Reid and Porter discuss their life experiences and how it has inspired the work they are doing today with ChooseLife.org, NAMI Seattle, and mental health in children and teenagers.

EVENT INFO: Mental Health and Our Kids, Mon, Jan 27 6:30 PM at the Phinney Neighborhood Association, 6615 Dayton Avenue N. Seattle WA 98103

"Join PNW Parent Education for a critical conversation on mental health and our kids. Jason Reid, a highly successful CEO, author, and dedicated father of four, will share his story of heartbreak and hope. We’ll also have a mental health expert from Ryther to provide practical and relevant information on how parents can help promote mental health in their children at an early stage. Lastly, Race Porter, UW Husky Football player and NAMI Seattle spokesperson, will share his personal experience and the tools that he uses to help fight the stigma and symptoms associated with anxiety and depression."

Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.