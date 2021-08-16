Men's capsule travel wardrobe: Perfect for a getaway

SEATTLE — Style writer and fashion aficionado Andrew Hoge put together the key pieces men should have when they are packing a bag, including the bag itself.
Andrew's Must-Haves:
1. Bomber Jacket from Everlane
2. Tech Chinos: He's obsessed with these from Lululemon
3. Crossbody Bag: This is his favorite from Want Les Essentials
4. The Perfect Backpack: He loves this one from Aer because it stores a second pair of shoes
5. Elevated Sneakers: He loves these from Lane Eight
6. Travel-ready fragrance: This is the Discovery Set from local brand Antica Farmicista
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.