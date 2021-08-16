Men's capsule travel wardrobe: Perfect for a getaway

Style writer Andrew Hoge has five key pieces to form a great travel wardrobe. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Style writer and fashion aficionado Andrew Hoge put together the key pieces men should have when they are packing a bag, including the bag itself.

Andrew's Must-Haves:

1. Bomber Jacket from Everlane

2. Tech Chinos: He's obsessed with these from Lululemon

3. Crossbody Bag: This is his favorite from Want Les Essentials

4. The Perfect Backpack: He loves this one from Aer because it stores a second pair of shoes

5. Elevated Sneakers: He loves these from Lane Eight

6. Travel-ready fragrance: This is the Discovery Set from local brand Antica Farmicista