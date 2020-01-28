TACOMA, Wash. — A traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute, Men of Change is at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma.

The exhibit heralds the achievements of more than two dozen notable African American men across the decades. The men, from Dick Gregory to Kendrick Lamar, from August Wilson to Alvin Ailey, come from all walks of life: arts, business, storytellers, and myth-breakers.

In this panel interview, Director of Audience Engagement Mary Mikel Stump, Tacoma Urban League's Michele Ogden and Spoken Word Artist Christian Paige join New Day Northwest to share their views on the importance of the exhibit.

EVENT INFO: Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth. Dec 21-Mar 15 at The Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402. GET TICKETS

