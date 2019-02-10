SEATTLE — Got questions about Medicare? Medicare can be confusing, Medicare can be confusing, so it’s great to have an expert that you can consult. Darlynn Carlson has been working with people who are trying to sort through their Medicare options for more than 12 years. You've got questions? Darlynn has answers!

The Medicare Open Enrollment period for 2020 coverage is Oct. 15 - Dec. 7.

What do I need to know about IRMAA?

"IRMAA is the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount for Medicare beneficiaries. Medicare Part A doesn’t have a premium. Part B and D both have premiums that are affected by your income. People making $85K individually or $175K jointly pay higher premiums. Above $320K, you pay the biggest surcharge. This is coming up more often. Medicare sends a letter if you’re affected, based on your adjusted gross income on your taxes. It affects people most right after they retire, but it is based on a 2-year look back".

I want to continue to work, but I keep hearing about a penalty if I don’t sign up for Medicare. What should I do about that?

"Talk to your HR department. If you work for a larger company (over 20 employees), you don’t need to sign up for Part B and you don’t pay a penalty. When you retire, you are granted a special enrollment period. If you work for a smaller company, you probably want to sign up for Plan B as soon as you’re eligible. Otherwise, you may be assessed a penalty when you retire. You will also be assessed a penalty if you don’t sign up for Part D at the same time you sign up for Part B and decide you want it later".

