Q: How can people find out if they are eligible for Medicare?

A: Generally, Medicare is available for people age 65 or older, younger people with disabilities and people with End Stage Renal Disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant).

Q: Say someone is already on a Medicare plan. Do these folks need to re-enroll every year?

A: While you don’t need to sign up for Original Medicare every year, you should review your Medicare Advantage and/or Prescription Drug Plan coverage annually, since Medicare plans and personal circumstances can change. If you don’t make any changes to your plan, you’ll likely be automatically re-enrolled in the medical or prescription drug plan you chose from the previous year.

Q: What are some of the choices that are available for those who are eligible for Medicare?

A: In addition to Original Medicare, options include Medicare Advantage plans, stand-alone Prescription Drug plans, and Medicare Supplement plans.

Medicare Advantage plans include the same benefits as Original Medicare and can include extra benefits and services such as dental, hearing and vision coverage; prescription drug coverage; telehealth virtual medical care benefits; a fitness program; and perhaps an over the counter drug allowance.

While in most instances you cannot be enrolled in both a Medicare Advantage plan AND a stand-alone prescription drug plan at the same time, if you select a Medicare Advantage private fee for service plan that does not include prescription drug coverage, you are able to purchase a stand-alone Medicare Prescription Drug Plan to go along with it.

You may also purchase a stand-alone prescription drug plan to go along with Original Medicare to help cover the costs of your prescription drugs.

Medicare Supplement plans, often called “Medigap” plans, can be purchased in addition to Original Medicare and are designed to help pay some of the costs that Original Medicare doesn’t cover– for instance, deductibles and coinsurance. Medicare Supplement plans do not include prescription drug coverage but you can add a stand-alone prescription drug plan to help cover your prescriptions.

Q: Is there anything new this year that people with Medicare should be aware of?

A: For the first time in Washington, we’re partnering with Tivity to provide naturopathic medicine to our Medicare Advantage members. We also partner with Tivity’s SilverSneakers to offer our members a fitness benefit that provides no-cost access to local gyms and fitness classes like yoga and Ti Chi.

New for 2020, all Humana Medicare Advantage plans will feature a primary care virtual visit benefit. Members who may not have a primary care physician, or who may need additional support between doctor visits, can connect with a U.S. board-certified doctor using a phone, tablet or laptop anywhere at any time. Humana will offer this expanded virtual capability next year for behavioral health, urgent and primary care.

Q: How can you decide which Medicare plan is right for you?

A: The first step is to review your records from the past year to see how much you spent on health care. Next, look at the costs, benefits, and network of doctors and hospitals associated with each plan. Does your plan come with benefits that you want, such as a fitness program, behavioral health coverage, dental coverage or a virtual telehealth benefit?

To learn more about plans being offered in your community, you can attend a seminar, or you can sit down with a licensed insurance agent who can go over plan options with you.

Viewers can also visit Medicare.gov for more tips and to compare plans, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-663-4227) (or TTY: 1-877-486-2048) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Q: What’s the deadline for selecting a 2020 Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug plan?

A: For most, the Annual Election Period for choosing a 2020 Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug plan ends on Saturday, Dec. 7.

If you sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan for 2020 and then find it’s not the right fit, you may make a one-time change during the Open Enrollment Period between January 1st and March 31st. This one-time change allows you to switch from a Medicare Advantage or a Medicare Advantage-Prescription Drug Plan to another Medicare Advantage plan with or without prescription drug coverage or choose Original Medicare with or without a stand-alone Prescription Drug Plan.

Medicare Supplement—or “Medigap” plans—are not subject to the Annual Election Period restrictions.

Q: Where can I find more information about Humana’s 2020 Medicare Advantage plans?

A: The best way to find out more about Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans offered in Seattle is by calling us at 1-800-213-5286 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time seven days a week.

One of the local licensed Humana sales agents would be happy to meet with you. You can also visit Humana.com/Medicare to view our plan options.

