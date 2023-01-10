Meal prepping made easy

Lisa Bryan (@downshiftology) joined the show to share a recipe for peaches and cream baked oatmeal! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Lisa Bryan is the creator of the popular YouTube channel Downshiftology and it has nearly two and half million subscribers!

She's now out with her first ever cookbook, "Healthy Meal Prep." She joined the show to share a recipe for an easy breakfast!

Peaches and cream baked oatmeal

While overnight oats are great for individual grab-and-go breakfasts or snacks, baked oatmeal is perfect for serving family and guests. It's essentially an oatmeal casserole made from oats, milk, eggs, fruit, and spices. When it bakes in the oven, the top gets golden and slightly crisp while the middle stays soft and moist, so it's got more texture and oomph to it than regular stovetop oatmeal. Like most things with oats, it's a blank canvas for flavor, though I'm quite partial to this peaches and cream version. And to make it extra creamy, just add a dollop of yogurt on top before serving. Serves 6.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups (216g) gluten-free old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup (42g) sliced almonds

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 peach, pitted and pureed

1¾ cups (420ml) milk (dairy or dairy-free)

¼ cup (80ml) honey or pure maple syrup

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter or coconut oil

2 peaches, pitted and cut into chunks

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a 9-inch (23cm) square baking dish.

2. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, almonds, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the pureed peach, milk, honey, eggs, vanilla, and butter. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture, add the diced peaches, stir it all together, and then transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until set.

STORAGE:

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for 4 to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Just cut the oatmeal into portions before freezing so it's easy to reheat a single serving.

TO REHEAT:

Thaw any frozen portions in the fridge overnight. Bake covered with aluminum foil in a 350°F (180°C) oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

You can also reheat in the microwave for 1 to 2 minutes, until warmed though

HELPFUL TIP:

I puree the peach in a mini food processor. If you don't have a food processor, chop it up, add it to a mason jar, and puree with an immersion blender.

From "Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep" by Lisa Bryan.