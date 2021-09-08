Get your meal prep game on point with 'Modern Freezer Meals'

Cookbook author Ali Rosen has great tips like freezing individual portions, rather than the whole serving, to make re-heating more efficient! #newdaynw

Going back to the office might mean planning your meals out more strategically. One great way to save time is by meal prepping!

Author Ali Rosen's new cookbook "Modern Freezer Meals" is full of recipes for dishes that you can cook and freeze for later.

Rosen joins New Day NW to talk about the book and demo a recipe for Bacony Greens with Beans.

Bacony Greens with Beans

ABOUT THE RECIPE:

So many healthy one-pot meals start with some greens and some beans, but they are often lacking in the flavor department. The one-two punch of the feta and the bacon here make this dish irresistible. With only four ingredients and less than 15 minutes, this recipe might be the perfect weeknight solution made even easier by its ability to get thrown in the freezer to live another day.

SERVING: 8

INGREDIENTS:

16 ounces bacon, chopped into small pieces

4 bunches Swiss chard, chopped

4 (15-ounce) cans navy beans, drained

1 1/2 cups feta cheese, crumbled

DIRECTIONS:

Place the bacon in a pan on medium-high heat and let it cook for two minutes. Add the Swiss chard to the pan. Stir occasionally and let cook for three to four more minutes, or until the chard has wilted and the bacon is cooked. Add the beans and cook for an additional minute. Turn the heat off and add in the feta.

If you are freezing for later, let the mixture cool down, then separate into individual servings in freezer-safe containers or bags and place in the freezer. When ready to eat, you can heat this back up in the microwave, cooking one minute at a time, stirring in between.