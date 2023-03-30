Matzo pizza with toppings from around the world

We’re celebrating Passover with The Little Ferraro Kitchen by taking traditional matzo and making pizzas three ways! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Passover is just around the corner. It's celebrated by Jewish people every year commemorating the anniversary of the exodous from Egyptian slavery, as told in the Bible.

Matzo, or unleavened crackers, is a big part of the food traditions.

Samantha Ferraro from Little Ferraro Kitchen is back with us to share a twist on the traditional food!

6 Matzo Toppings from Around the World

Why stop at one matzo pizza, when you can have six different matzo toppings inspired from around the world! Including flavor inspiration from Thailand, France, Hawaii, and more!

PREP TIME: 30 mins | COOK TIME: 30 mins | TOTAL TIME: 1 hr

INGREDIENTS:

Matzo

6 matzo crackers

Italian Matzo Topping

2 tablespoons marinara

¼ cup chopped olives Kalamata or Castelvetrano

¼ cup shredded mozzarella

1 tablespoon capers

Fresh basil leaves

French Matzo Topping

2 tablespoons fig jam

2 ounces brie roughly torn or sliced

1 cup arugula Drizzle of olive oil

Fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Thai Matzo Topping

¼ cup coconut milk

¼ cup almond butter

2 tablespoons red curry paste

¼ cup shredded carrots

¼ cup thinly sliced purple cabbage

1 green onions sliced

2-3 tablespoons chopped roasted almonds

Fresh cilantro

Sriracha

Lime cut into wedges

Mexican Matzo Topping

2 tablespoons roasted tomato salsa + more for garnish

1 fried or over easy egg

¼ avocado sliced

Fresh cilantro

Hot sauce as needed

Mediterranean Matzo Topping

2 tablespoons baba ghanoush or substitute hummus

1 hard boiled egg sliced

¼ cup chopped salad

3-4 sliced pickled jalapeños

Drizzle of tahini sauce

Hawaiian Matzo

Topping 1 purple sweet potato peeled and cut into chucks

¼ cup coconut milk

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ cup chopped macadamia nuts'

¼ cup shredded coconut.

DIRECTIONS:

1. Before topping matzo, place matzo in oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10-12 minutes, to get it a bit more crispy and dry so it can hold the toppings well.

2. To make the Italian matzo: spread matzo with a thin layer of marinara, ¼ cup chopped olives and 1 Tb capers and ¼ cup of shredded mozzarella. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes, or until the cheese melts. Top with freshly torn basil.

3. To make the French matzo: Spread matzo with a thin layer of fig jam and top with sliced brie (about 3-4 pieces). Bake at 350 degrees F for about 8-10 minutes until cheese is melted. In a separate bowl, toss together arugula and add a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice and salt and pepper and top salad onto matzo.

4. To make the Thai matzo: In a small bowl, whisk together ¼ cup coconut milk, 2 tablespoons of red curry paste and ¼ cup almond butter and spread a thin layer onto matzo (you may have extra sauce). Then top with shredded carrots, sliced cabbage, green onions, cilantro, chopped roasted almonds, drizzle of sriracha, and lime wedges.

5. To make the huevos rancheros matzo: Spread a thin layer of roasted tomato salsa on the matzo and top with an over easy egg or fried egg. Add a dollop of tomatillo salsa, fresh cilantro, sliced avocado, and hot sauce, if desired.

6. To make the sabich matzo: Spread a thin layer of baba ghanoush and top with a sliced hard boiled egg, sliced pickled jalapeños, chopped salad, and a good drizzle of tahini sauce.

7. To make the Hawaiian matzo: Peel and boil 1 purple sweet potato until fork tender. Once done, mash it well and add ¼ cup coconut milk and 1 teaspoon of sugar and mix well until creamy. Spread mashed potato on matzo and top with chopped macadamia nuts and shredded coconut.

NOTES:

Pre-heat matzo in a warm oven so the crackers stay crisp.

These toppings serve as inspiration, so have fun mixing and matching or adding more or less depending on your taste.

Recipe from Little Ferraro Kitchen.