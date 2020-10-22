x
Maskless Parties, COVID Dating, and Body Shaming - Hot Topics

KING 5's Roberta Romero and daughters Alle and Ella Chiappone talk Hot Topics - mother-daughter style!
Credit: New Day NW
SEATTLE — Today's Hot Topics: 

  • Maskless Parties:  Parents are shaking their heads but are kids just being kids? 
  • COVID Dating: How has COVID changed dating? Tinder?  Are you using it?
  • Body Shaming & Bullying: Billie Eilish shared posts about 'normal bodies' after being body-shamed. 
  • Therapy Influencers: How the young are getting mental health help through "therapy influencers" on Social Media. 
  • Disney Disclaimers: "The streaming platform has replaced its initial "outdated cultural depictions" warning that's been in use since November 2019 with a 12-second advisory that can't be skipped."  Good Idea? Not far enough?
  • Cool/Not Cool:  A rapid fire "cheat sheet" to help adults keep up with the kids

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.comContact New Day. 