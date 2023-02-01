Mariners launch youth training centers

The Mariners are partnering with youth sports training company EL1 Sports to to get high quality training to more kids. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — If your child dreams of being the next Julio Rodriguez or Cal Raleigh, there's exciting news.

The Mariners are partnering with youth sports company EL1 Sports to get high-quality training to more kids.

As part of the partnership, the organizations have launched Mariners Training Centers in Puyallup, Redmond, Seattle, Tacoma, and Woodinville.

Operated by EL1, the facilities will support team training and offer new camps, clinics, and one-on-one lesson programming. Kids of all skill levels will be able to use the centers. There will be select open facility times for players and leagues.

The Mariners Training Centers will host grand opening events across all five locations over the first two weekends in March to kick off the youth baseball and softball season.

These events will be free and open to the public. There will be throwing stations, hitting stations, and bat and ball games. Every child will also go home with a Mariners Training Center ballplayer kit.