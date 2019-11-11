SEATTLE — Former Sergeant James Greer and wife Lauren are the winners of KING 5 and La-Z-Boy's "Weekend for Warriors" program, and they were due some good news.

After two tours in Afghanistan, Greer was injured when an IED exploded. Despite suffering brain and shoulder injuries he did another tour before being honorably discharged. After settling with his family in Lacey, tragedy struck again when their rental home caught fire. They were not home but all their possessions were lost.

As the winners of Weekend for Warriors, La-Z-Boy gallery designed and furnished a great room and breakfast nook for the family in their new home in Lacey. Designer Beverly Wright, from La-Z-Boy Seattle, got to know the family first and then picked the pieces that would fit into their lifestyle and be durable for a family with a precocious 2-yr old.

