Hosting for the holidays? Here are some tips on keeping your home tidy and prepped from a certified KonMari consultant.

KonMari is a method of organizing and de-cluttering created by Netflix star and author, Marie Kondo. Kendal Smith, one of the first KonMari consultants in Seattle and owner of Tidying North, is here to walk through the art of editing or "joy checking" in common problem areas for guests.

Space #1 - Guest Room

Solution: Focus on the KonMari method and organize the space by category in this order.

Clothing Books Paper Komono (Miscellaneous) Sentimental items

Space #2 - Bathroom

Solution: Provide your guests with a space for their toiletry bag, and have fresh towels and a hairdryer available.

Space #3 - Guest Closet

Solution:

"Joy check" this space to clear out any stored items that don't spark joy, such as shoe boxes and luggage.

Clear out dresser drawers and surfaces for the guests to provide a space for their luggage.

Provide empty hangers, a place to charge electronics, and fresh bed linens as well.

Follow these steps, and your home will be ready to impress your guests for the holidays.

