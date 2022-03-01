Get a little taste of New Orleans right here in the Pacific Northwest

Hampton Isom, owner of the restaurant Creole Soul, joined New Day NW to cook up his famous beignets for Mardi Gras. ⚜️🎭 #newdaynw

With Mardi Gras celebrations going on, New Day is celebrating with a little slice of New Orleans... right in the heart of downtown Des Moines.

Hampton Isom brought his love of Cajun cuisine to the Pacific Northwest while working as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines. He joined New Day NW to cook up his famous beignets from his restaurant, Creole Soul.

Beignets recipe

2 cups beignet mix

7 oz water

Add flour