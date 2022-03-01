Get a little taste of New Orleans right here in the Pacific Northwest

With Mardi Gras celebrations going on, New Day is celebrating with a little slice of New Orleans... right in the heart of downtown Des Moines.
Hampton Isom brought his love of Cajun cuisine to the Pacific Northwest while working as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines. He joined New Day NW to cook up his famous beignets from his restaurant, Creole Soul.
Beignets recipe
- 2 cups beignet mix
- 7 oz water
- Add flour
