x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Get a little taste of New Orleans right here in the Pacific Northwest

Hampton Isom, owner of the restaurant Creole Soul, joined New Day NW to cook up his famous beignets for Mardi Gras. ⚜️🎭 #newdaynw
Credit: Creole Soul / KING 5
Hampton Isom, owner of Creole Soul, joined New Day NW to show us how he cooks his famous beignets.

With Mardi Gras celebrations going on, New Day is celebrating with a little slice of New Orleans... right in the heart of downtown Des Moines.

Hampton Isom brought his love of Cajun cuisine to the Pacific Northwest while working as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines. He joined New Day NW to cook up his famous beignets from his restaurant, Creole Soul.

Beignets recipe

  • 2 cups beignet mix
  • 7 oz water
  • Add flour

Related Articles

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.   

In Other News

Remember these old places in Seattle? Local historian remembers beloved theaters, restaurants, and more - New Day NW