Politics move fast, and it can be tricky for voters to keep up with local races and major government issues.

Seattle University's Marco Lowe, a political science professor, sits down to analyze the results of the most recent November elections, and his thoughts on the presidential impeachment hearings.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.