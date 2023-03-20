Try these crunchy, crispy maple tuiles

Gesine Bullock-Prado, author of "My Vermont Table," joined the show to share a recipe and talk about the six seasons of Vermont. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Gesine Bullock-Prado, author of "My Vermont Table," loves to celebrate all the seasons and where she hails from — Vermont — they have six seasons.

She joined the show to cook from her new cookbook and talk about those extra seasons.

Maple Tuiles

MAKES 2 DOZEN

I’m obsessed with these cookies. The texture. The flavor. The pure decadence of this shatteringly crisp and buttery cookie will have you obsessed, too. When I created this beauty, I had my sister in mind. We both have a soft spot for things supercrispy. Hints of caramel and the depth of maple bring a sophistication to your cookie platter that just might, in fact, never make it to the cookie platter once you start “taste testing.”

INGREDIENTS:

4 tablespoons (1⁄2 stick; 57 g) unsalted European butter (I use Vermont Creamery cultured butter), at room temperature

1⁄2 cup (96 g) maple sugar (I use Choice Maple out of Hartford, VT)

1 large egg white, at room temperature

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1⁄2 cup (60 g) unbleached, all-purpose flour (I use King Arthur)

1⁄4 teaspoon fine sea salt

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Combine the butter and maple sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and mix until smooth. Scrape the bowl and add the egg white and vanilla bean paste. Mix until combined. Scrape the bowl again, add the flour and salt, and mix until combined. Alternatively, you can mix this by hand in a bowl with a flat, wooden spoon. In that case, make sure your butter is slightly softer than room temperature. Place about a teaspoon of the batter on a silicone baking mat and spread into a very thin 2-by-4-inch rectangle. Bake for 1 to 2 minutes, until the batter is golden brown. While the cookie is still warm and pliable, roll the cookie around a chopstick into a tight cylinder. Once you get a hang of the process, you can graduate to making two cookies at a time.

Excerpted from "MY VERMONT TABLE: Recipes for all (Six) Seasons" by Gesine Bullock-Prado Copyright © 2023. Used with permission of the publisher, Countryman Press. All rights reserved.