SEATTLE — Guitarist and vocalist Eva Walker and drummer Cedric Walker are not only the founders of The Black Tones but are also twin siblings. They joined Capitol Hill Block Party programming manager Eli Anderson to get us pumped up for this weekend-long celebration of art, music, and culture with a live performance of the song, "Mama! There's a Spider in My Room."

Described as "a mixture of Kurt Cobain and cornbread," The Black Tones have made their mark on the Seattle music scene, opening for Death Cab for Cutie at the historic Paramount Theater's 90th-anniversary, and becoming the most played band on KEXP (on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination) with their song, “The Key of Black (They Want Us Dead).”

They'll add another notch in their belt this upcoming weekend as they grace the Neumos stage at Capitol Hill Block Party Friday, 7/19 at 10:45 PM.

Capitol Hill Block Party

Jam out all weekend long at over 5 different stages at the Capitol Hill Block Party, July 19-21. The lineup is jam-packed with musical acts like Lizzo, Phantogram, and a dizzying array of local favorites and up-and-comers. Tickets and packages are available now.

