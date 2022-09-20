x
New Day Northwest

Making the grade: Back-to-school items that get an A+ from the kids

Stylist Darcy Camden shares the items most loved by kids, from shoes to backpacks. #newdaynw

School is back in session which means the shoes are scuffed and that backpack has some wear.

Stylist Darcy Camden spent time talking to kids to find out what back-to-school items are making the grade!

BACK TO SCHOOL MUST-HAVES FOR ELEMENTARY/PRE-K

KEEN SHOES

$40-$70, keenfootwear.com

A+: Durability, Longevity, Comfort

FOSTER GRANT BLUE LIGHT GLASSES

$16-$30, fostergrant.com

A+ for: Value, Comfort/sizing, Style

KIZIK SHOES

Kizik Athens sneaker, Kizik Anaheim sneaker $69/$79, kisik.com

A+: Ease, Comfort, Style

MIXED UP CLOTHING

$10-$25, mixedupclothing.com and select Macys

A+ for: Inclusion, Style, Value

EDDIE BAUER BACKPACK

Stowaway backpack, $15, eddiebauer.com

A+: Value, Size, Weightlessness

BENTO LUNCHBOX SETS

$20-$30, potterybarnkids.com

A+: Cool patterns, Sustainability, Durability

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day. 

