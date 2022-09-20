Making the grade: Back-to-school items that get an A+ from the kids

School is back in session which means the shoes are scuffed and that backpack has some wear.
Stylist Darcy Camden spent time talking to kids to find out what back-to-school items are making the grade!
BACK TO SCHOOL MUST-HAVES FOR ELEMENTARY/PRE-K
KEEN SHOES
$40-$70, keenfootwear.com
A+: Durability, Longevity, Comfort
FOSTER GRANT BLUE LIGHT GLASSES
$16-$30, fostergrant.com
A+ for: Value, Comfort/sizing, Style
KIZIK SHOES
Kizik Athens sneaker, Kizik Anaheim sneaker $69/$79, kisik.com
A+: Ease, Comfort, Style
MIXED UP CLOTHING
$10-$25, mixedupclothing.com and select Macys
A+ for: Inclusion, Style, Value
EDDIE BAUER BACKPACK
A+: Value, Size, Weightlessness
BENTO LUNCHBOX SETS
$20-$30, potterybarnkids.com
A+: Cool patterns, Sustainability, Durability
Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.