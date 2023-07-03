6 makeup tips to try if you have hooded eyes

Having hooded eyes means that you have less eyelid real estate to work with, but it doesn't mean you can't get the look you want.

SEATTLE — For those with hooded eyes, trying out the latest makeup trends can be a little tricky.

Hooded eyes are a common eye shape in which the skin under your brow bone overlaps the skin of the upper eyelid. It means that you have less eyelid real estate to work with, but it doesn't mean you can't get the look you want.

Makeup artist and hair stylist Kelby Blosser gives six pro tips to make hooded eyes look bigger, brighter and more defined.

1. Use a primer

One of the primary concerns for eye makeup on hooded eyes is the product potentially transferring. A primer keeps your shadows in place and prevents creasing and smudging.

2. Placement is key

Use a medium eye shadow color on the lid, then blend.

Find the spot where you want to be able to see the shadow (this may be above the crease) and mark it. Then color it in with a blending brush.

Blosser suggests using a big, clean fluffy brush that isn't used for anything except blending.

Use a darker color on the outside corners of the eye, making a "v" or triangle.

"Bring that outside dark color into the crease so it gives you a little depth and makes you look like you have a bigger lid," Blosser said.

3. Highlight your inner corners

Use a light shade in the inner corners of your lid, to open up and brighten the eyes.

4. Go easy on the eyeliner and pack it into your lash line

"Unless you have a sharp liner or a light hand, you end up putting too much on the inside corner which creates darkness and makes the lid smaller," Blosser said. "The point is to keep the lid as light and bright as possible."

6. Finish with a setting powder or spray