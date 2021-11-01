This simple massage can help your immune system

"The Book of Lymph" explores self-care techniques that can help support the immune system. #newdaynw

You may have heard of the lymphatic system. It is constantly working under the skin to protect the body from illness. 70% of the immune system, in fact, is in the lymph vessels and gut.

The lymphatic drainage massage is one of the most buzzed-about practices in health and wellness today. It’s more than just a beauty trend! The lymphatic system is the body's first line of defense against illness, ridding the body of toxins, waste, and other unwanted materials.

Veteran certified lymphedema therapist, educator, and advocate, Lisa Gainsley, joined New Day NW to demonstrate a simple 5-minute lymph massage technique and to speak more about the importance of the lymph system, which she explores in her new book, "The Book of Lymph."